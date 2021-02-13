Coles County sees 15 new COVID-19 cases; State warns more of vaccine allotments to go to second doses

CHARLESTON — Fifteen more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Saturday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,186.

Of those, six county residents are currently hospitalized, 184 are recovering from the disease, 4,907 have recovered and 89 are deceased, according to the release.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,092 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 53 additional deaths.

To date, state health officials are reporting a total of 1,160,523 cases, including 19,926 deaths.

A total of 2,125,375 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575.

A total of 1,724,187 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 238,075 for long-term care facilities.