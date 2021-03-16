Coles County sees 15 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 15 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 5,456.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 165 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It said 5,194 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

The release also included a reminder that county residents who qualify for the current COVID-19 vaccination phases can register by email to receive notifications of when the vaccine is available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It said the email should be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us and include the registering person’s name, any underlying health conditions and phone number.

The release also said vaccination information from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-distribution.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,997 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 19 additional deaths.