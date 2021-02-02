Coles County sees 15 new COVID-19 cases

During the winter months we often have allergies, common colds and the flu. But with a global pandemic, it’s easy to confuse your symptoms for COVID-19. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

CHARLESTON — An additional 15 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total of 5,033.

Of those, seven county residents are currently hospitalized, 146 are recovering, 4,795 have recovered and 85 are deceased, the release said.

Health department officials continue to ask for patience until the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, the release also said.

The vaccine supply is low and the demand is high across the state of Illinois, it said.

The Public Health Department reported 2,304 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus illness, with 47 additional deaths.

Since the first COVID-19 case in Illinois was reported on Jan. 24, 2020, there have been 1,130,917 infections detected. Among those, 19,306 people have died since the first fatality was recorded on March 17.