Coles County sees 16 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 16 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new causes of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,331.

Of those, five people are currently hospitalized, 250 are recovering, 4,005 have recovered and 71 are deceased, the release said.

Also in the release, health department officials noted information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging people to celebrate the New Year at home, with people in their immediate families or by celebrating virtually.

The release also included a link to online information for “sharing a safe holiday season.” The information can be found at allin.illinois.gov.

