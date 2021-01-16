Coles County sees 16 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 16 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Saturday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,799.

Of those, eight county residents are hospitalized, 234 are recovering, 4,479 have recovered and 78 are deceased, the release said.

The release said an announcement should come soon on when the COVID-19 vaccinations will move into the next phase, administering the vaccine to people age 65 and older.

An announcement will be made when registration for the vaccine is available, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 5,343 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 130 additional deaths.

To date, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,064,667 cases, including 18,179 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,372 specimens for a total 14,667,148.