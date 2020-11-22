 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 17 more COVID-19 cases
0 comments
breaking top story

Coles County sees 17 more COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional 17 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,164.

Of those, 21 people are hospitalized, 780 are recovering, 2,306 have recovered and 57 are deceased, the release said.

Watch now: Delivery only means Charleston Thanksgiving dinner can continue

The news release also included a reminder about the mitigation efforts and restrictions in place throughout Illinois because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Health department officials are urging limiting Thanksgiving gatherings and continued use of precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, the release said.

It also said tips concerning coronavirus safety to use during the holidays are available online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.

Mattoon man gets prison, probation for attack on woman

Also, it said information from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Coles County’s case rates is available at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.

An additional 17 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News