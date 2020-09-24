Coles County sees 18 new COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Eighteen additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department reported on Thursday.

A news release from the department said the county's total number of cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus is now 1,486.

Of those, five people are hospitalized, 159 are recovering, 29 are deceased and 1,293 have recovered, the release said.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that hospitalizations and intensive care bed usage by persons with COVID-19 increased to highs not seen since June as of the end of the day Wednesday. While the numbers often fluctuate significantly on a daily basis, the 1,713 hospitalizations for the virus were the most since there were 1,852 on June 18. The 400 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients were the most since 401 were occupied on June 29. Approximately 35 percent of beds and 38 percent of ICU beds were available statewide, according to IDPH data.

The state reported another 2,257 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday among 62,071 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.6 percent. That kept the rolling, seven-day average rate at 3.5 percent for the sixth day in a row.