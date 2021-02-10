Coles County sees 18 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 18 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 5,146.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 167 are recovering, 4,887 have recovered and 88 are deceased, the release said.

The release also said the department has received its weekly state allotment of vaccine and all appointments for vaccinations are currently filled.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,825 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

