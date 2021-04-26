 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 19 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Coles County sees 19 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

COVID-19 spreads rapidly, meaning there’s a real chance that you may catch the virus at some point if you haven’t already.

CHARLESTON — An additional 19 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus included 11 on Monday. There were seven new cases Saturday and one on Sunday, it said.

The release also said the latest case rate average for the county is 4.1% and the rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 2.9%. It said just less than 25% of the county’s population has been vaccinated against the disease.

Also, the new COVID-19 cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,724, the release said.

Of those, four county residents are hospitalized, 57 are recovering from the disease, 5,569 have recovered and 94 are deceased, it said.

Also in the release, health department officials urged the continued following of precautions such as wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,137 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 10 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,323,170 cases, including 21,836 deaths.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

