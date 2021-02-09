Coles County sees 19 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 19 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,128.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 149 are recovering, the release said. It also said 4,887 county residents have recovered from the disease and there have been 88 deaths.

Also, the release said the county received its weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccine but all appointments for vaccinations are already filled.

The health department was notified that the county’s allotment of vaccine for the week of Feb. 16 will be “minimal,” the release also said.

It said health department officials continue to ask for patience while waiting for more vaccinations to become available.

The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3% Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day it has been within a tenth of a percentage point of that number. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,082 new and probable cases of COVID-19 around the state Tuesday out of 55,705 tests.