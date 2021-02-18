Coles County sees 19 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Another 19 Coles County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced on Thursday.

The county’s total number of cases from the disease caused by the coronavirus is now 5,234, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release said the total number of cases includes three county residents who are currently hospitalized and 138 who are recovering from the disease. A total of 5,004 have recovered and 89 are deceased, it said.

The release also included a reminder about limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, especially those available for the first dose of the two-dose vaccination.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that he expects the state to receive up to 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government next week.

To date, the state has administered over 1.8 million doses of the vaccine and is currently receiving close to 300,000 does per week from the federal government.

In a news conference at a mass vaccination site in Belleville Thursday, Pritzker said that the anticipated increase in deliveries and availability of doses will allow the state to reach new heights in its vaccination efforts in the coming weeks.