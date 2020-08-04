Coles County sees 19th death from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A 19th Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, the county Health Department announced on Tuesday.

In a news release from the department, officials indicated they wanted to "extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends" of the deceased person.

The news release also said an additional six county residents had tested positive for the disease as of Tuesday. That followed an announcement of four new cases on Monday.

The new cases brought the county's total to 420. Of those, 294 have recovered, 103 are recovering and four are hospitalized.

The news release said health department officials urged continued use of face masks, social distancing and hand washing to help prevent the spread of the virus. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home, it said.

The release also said information about the number of cases in the state and region and about the state's coronavirus mitigation plan are available online.