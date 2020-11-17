Coles County sees 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 35 new cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Monday announced the death of two additional county residents with COVID-19 and the identification of 35 additional positive cases of this coronavirus.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends," the health department said of the deceased. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves ones in this very difficult time."

The health department reported that the 35 additional positive cases have increased the total case count for Coles County to 2,991, with 26 currently hospitalized, 750 recovering, 2,159 recovered, and 56 deceased.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will take effect on Friday in every region across the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Tier 3 mitigations build on the state Resurgence Mitigation Plan released in July to suppress the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from becoming overrun.