Coles County sees 2 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — Two more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total for the pandemic to 5,441, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release said the total number of cases includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized and 150 who are recovering. It said 5,194 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

The release also included a reminder that county residents who qualify for the current phase for COVID-19 vaccinations can register by email for notifications of when vaccinations are available.

It said the email should be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us and include the registering person’s name, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.

It also said vaccination information from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-distribution.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 782 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 12 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,210,113 cases, including 20,955 deaths.

