Coles County sees 20 more positive COVID-19 cases

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

CHARLESTON — An additional 20 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Saturday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,147.

Of those, 21 people are hospitalized, 767 are recovering, 2,302 have recovered and 57 are deceased, the news release said.

The release included a reminder of the public restrictions in place statewide because of the increase in the state’s number of COVID-19 cases.

In the release, health department officials urged limited contact with others during the Thanksgiving Day holiday. They also urged the continued wearing of face masks and use of other precautions to help limit the spread of the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 11,891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 127 additional deaths.