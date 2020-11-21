Coles County sees 20 more positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 20 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Saturday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,147.
Of those, 21 people are hospitalized, 767 are recovering, 2,302 have recovered and 57 are deceased, the news release said.
Support Local Journalism
The release included a reminder of the public restrictions in place statewide because of the increase in the state’s number of COVID-19 cases.
In the release, health department officials urged limited contact with others during the Thanksgiving Day holiday. They also urged the continued wearing of face masks and use of other precautions to help limit the spread of the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 11,891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 127 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 646,286 cases, including 11,430 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 120,284 specimens for a total 9,708,982. As of Friday night, 6,175 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,173 patients were in the ICU and 595 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Bars and restaurants
Health and fitness centers
Hotels
Indoor recreation, theaters, cultural institutions
Manufacturing
Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, potlucks, etc.)
Organized group recreational activities (sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, etc.)
Personal care service
Retail (including service counters)
Office
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.