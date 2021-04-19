 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 20 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees 20 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Commons Project founder and CEO Paul Meyer discusses how his company's Commonpass app allows users to upload their Covid test results or vaccine status when traveling or entering certain venues. He also talks about the controversy surrounding vaccination passports and whether they can keep us safe or are an invasion of privacy. He speaks to Caroline Hyde on "Bloomberg Technology."

CHARLESTON — Twenty more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the three-day total included one additional case of the coronavirus-caused disease on Monday.

Watch now: Mattoon apartment building fire under investigation

There 10 new cases reported on Saturday and nine on Sunday, the release said.

The new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,665, according to the release.

Mattoon to vote on TIF grants for downtown building repairs

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized and 60 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It also said 5,506 have recovered and 94 are deceased.

The release also said the county’s most recent daily positive test rate for COVID-19, as of Friday, is 5%. It said the rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 3.1%.

Charleston council to vote on annual TIF grants

Health department officials continue to urge following precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing, the release said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 22 additional deaths.

To date, the state has reported 1,304,200 cases, including 21,685 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News