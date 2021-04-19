Coles County sees 20 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

CHARLESTON — Twenty more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the three-day total included one additional case of the coronavirus-caused disease on Monday.

There 10 new cases reported on Saturday and nine on Sunday, the release said.

The new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,665, according to the release.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized and 60 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It also said 5,506 have recovered and 94 are deceased.

The release also said the county’s most recent daily positive test rate for COVID-19, as of Friday, is 5%. It said the rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 3.1%.

Health department officials continue to urge following precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing, the release said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 22 additional deaths.