Coles County sees 20 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Saturday that 20 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.
The health department reported the new cases have increased the total case count for Coles County to 2,869, with 16 currently hospitalized, 658 recovering, 2,141 recovered, and 54 deceased.
A day after the number of new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois topped 15,000 for the first time, setting a record for daily cases for the fourth day in a row, officials reported an additional 11,028 cases on Saturday.
That brings the total number of known infections in Illinois to 562,985 since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, 166 more deaths were reported Saturday. That brings the statewide death toll to 10,670.
Support Local Journalism
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the IDPH director, noted during Friday’s COVID-19 state briefing that due to a data reporting issue there was a delay in deaths reported that day. According to a news release, 66 of the deaths “that occurred yesterday are being reported with today’s total.”
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday he was extending a host of coronavirus-related executive orders for another 30 days, including an extension of a moratorium on evictions.
The state also updated the data that it posts related to contact tracing, which involves reaching out to people diagnosed with COVID-19, urging them to isolate and asking them where they’ve been and whom they’ve seen during the two weeks prior to their positive test so those people can be asked to quarantine.
The data — covering the period from Aug. 1 to Nov. 7 — shows that the state is short of its goal of launching contact tracing for 90% of cases, although some regions came very close. Others appear nowhere near that target. For example, in Region 4 in far southern Illinois, tracers reached out to 89% of sick people, while in Region 10, which is suburban Cook County, the figure was 17%, according to the state.
And speaking of the suburbs, one day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged Chicago residents to stay home for the next month, suburban Cook County is doing the same.
COVID-19 myths and misconceptions: Mayo Clinic experts weigh in
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!