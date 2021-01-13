Coles County sees 21 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 21 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 4,740.

Of those, seven people are hospitalized, 270 are recovering, 4,386 have recovered and 77 are deceased, the release said.

The news release also said department officials expect to soon announce how to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available to the general public.

When the vaccine will be available hasn’t been determined. The release noted that the state of Illinois is currently in its first phase of the vaccinations, administering it mostly to health care workers.

The release also said vaccine information is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.

The state’s rolling COVID-19 positivity rate dropped for the fifth straight day as Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable cases with an additional 97 deaths Wednesday.