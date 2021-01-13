Coles County sees 21 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 21 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 4,740.
Of those, seven people are hospitalized, 270 are recovering, 4,386 have recovered and 77 are deceased, the release said.
The news release also said department officials expect to soon announce how to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available to the general public.
When the vaccine will be available hasn’t been determined. The release noted that the state of Illinois is currently in its first phase of the vaccinations, administering it mostly to health care workers.
The release also said vaccine information is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.
The state’s rolling COVID-19 positivity rate dropped for the fifth straight day as Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable cases with an additional 97 deaths Wednesday.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate stood was 7.3%, down from 8.5% one week ago and down two-tenths of a percentage point from Tuesday. The state has reported 1,046,030 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and the death toll is now 17,840 across the state’s 102 counties.
Wednesday marked two months since the state’s rolling positivity rate peaked at 13.2 percent Nov. 13. The entire state has been under Tier 3 mitigations since Nov. 20 in an effort to prevent an exacerbated spike in cases around the holidays.
The mitigations brought an immediate halt to indoor bar and restaurant service and required some buildings such as casinos, museums, and movie theaters to close temporarily.
Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that some IDPH-designated health regions could see Tier 3 mitigations loosened as early as Friday, depending on several key metrics.