Coles County sees 21 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 21 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,615.

Of those, eight people are currently hospitalized, 281 are recovering, 4,252 have recovered and 74 are deceased, according to the release.

The release also included information about walk-up and drive-through COVID-19 testing that will be available in Charleston on Tuesday.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Eastern Illinois University Student Recreation Center and Field House at Lantz Arena.

The release said participants are encouraged to register in advance online at go.eiu.edu/IDPHMobileReg.

Illinois has reported more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release.