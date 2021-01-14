Coles County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, statewide postivity rate declines

The state has now reported 14.4 million test results since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, there were 3,511 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and 742 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of seven from the day prior. That left 23.2 percent of ICU beds available in the state.

As of Wednesday night, approximately 972,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been reported delivered to the state. Of the total delivery, 704, 225 doses were delivered to private and public health providers across the state’s 102 counties.

The remaining 268,525 doses were allocated for the federally mandated Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care facilities.

While some communities have been able to transition into the next phase of vaccine distribution, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not yet determined when the next phase will be statewide.

Pritzker is expected to make a formal announcement yet this week as to when the entire state can begin vaccinating in Phase 1B.

Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents, is still continuing. But some counties have started vaccinating in Phase 1B, which includes non-health care essential workers and residents over the age of 65.