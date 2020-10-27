Coles County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 23 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department reported on Tuesday.

The new cases brought the county’s total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 2,062. Of those, 13 are currently hospitalized, 313 are recovering, 1,696 have recovered and 40 are deceased, the department said.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths. The state has reported a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois during the pandemic.

