 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional 23 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department reported on Tuesday.

The new cases brought the county’s total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 2,062. Of those, 13 are currently hospitalized, 313 are recovering, 1,696 have recovered and 40 are deceased, the department said.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths. The state has reported a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois during the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: GOP bus tour comes to Mattoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News