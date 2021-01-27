Coles County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 23 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,957.
Of those, nine county residents are currently hospitalized, 188 are recovering, 4,677 have recovered and 83 are deceased, the news release said.
The release also said COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to take place, following state guidelines, when the vaccine is available.
It said county residents should continue to watch news media, health provider websites and other sources for information on upcoming vaccination clinics.