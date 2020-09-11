Coles County sees 24 new COVID-19 cases, remains at 'orange' warning level

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional 24 COVID-19 cases were reported in Coles County Friday, keeping the county at the state's "orange" warning level.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the county will remain at the warning level for the week. The county's test positivity rate is 8.7%, above the state target of 8%, the release said.

The release also said the new cases brought the county's total number of cases from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,262.

Of those, 1,011 people have recovered from the disease, 215 are recovering, 11 are hospitalized and there have been 25 deaths from the disease, it said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.