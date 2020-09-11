 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 24 new COVID-19 cases, remains at 'orange' warning level
alert

CHARLESTON — An additional 24 COVID-19 cases were reported in Coles County Friday, keeping the county at the state's "orange" warning level.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the county will remain at the warning level for the week. The county's test positivity rate is 8.7%, above the state target of 8%, the release said.

The release also said the new cases brought the county's total number of cases from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,262.

Of those, 1,011 people have recovered from the disease, 215 are recovering, 11 are hospitalized and there have been 25 deaths from the disease, it said.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

