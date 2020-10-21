 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 25 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County sees 25 new COVID-19 cases

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

CHARLESTON — An additional 25 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Wednesday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 1,896, a news release from the health department said.

Of those, five people are hospitalized, 207 are recovering, 1,646 are recovering and 38 are deceased, the news release said.

The release said information on Coles County’s case rates is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.

Also, it said Illinois is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 rates, the release said. It said additional restrictions can be imposed when a region’s rate of positive cases is 8% or more.

In the release, health department officials urged continued following of precautions to help limit the virus’ spread: wearing a face mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

People with symptoms or who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 should be tested, the release also said.

