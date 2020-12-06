 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 25 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County sees 25 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 25 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 3,6141.

Of those, 13 people are currently hospitalized, 1,070 are recovering, 2,497 have recovered and 61 are deceased, the news release said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 7,598 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 76 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 787,573 cases, including 13,255 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,538 specimens for a total 11,101,214. As of Saturday, 5,160 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 patients were in the ICU and 643 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

