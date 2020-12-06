Coles County sees 25 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 25 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 3,6141.
Of those, 13 people are currently hospitalized, 1,070 are recovering, 2,497 have recovered and 61 are deceased, the news release said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 7,598 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 76 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 787,573 cases, including 13,255 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,538 specimens for a total 11,101,214. As of Saturday, 5,160 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 patients were in the ICU and 643 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
6th annual Ugliest Sweater Run
Santa, Thom Rakestraw, Jill Eichholz, Julie Sibley
Mateo Miranda
Renee Stromberger
The Molina family: Danielle, Brielle, Phoenix and Juan
Santa taking a group photo
Tyler Bennet
Derek Kidwell
Jaron Zehr, Alex, Carrie and Abbie Soares
Rich and Lindsey Minick
Jeanne Gleason, Ashley Kleen
Garrison and Rebekah Kaufmann
Ruby Bokus-Carlson, Abby Bokus, John Smith III, Liz Harper
Gigi Gloria, Crystal Beemsterboer, Sheila Stephens
Messaging for the runners behind her
Kayla and Melissa Scottberg
Runner in cow-themed sweater
Sporting the race tshirt
Christmas kitty sweater
Derek Kidwell
Rounding the 2nd lap
Three runners
Liz Harper, John Smith III
Audrey Sparks
The finish arch
Crossing the finish line
Race over
Andy Malinowski
Andy Malinowski cheering on Derek Kidwell
Eveliz Maldonado crossing the finish line
Eli Bricker
Kara Segobiano, Michelle and Micah Hortega, Julia Daniel
