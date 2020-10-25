Coles County sees 26 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 26 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department reported Sunday.

The new cases brought the county’s total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,997.

Of those, eight are currently hospitalized, 255 are recovering, 1,696 have recovered and 38 are deceased, the department said.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported a 6.1% positive test rate over the past seven days. Labs reported 72,097 tests over 24 hours with 4,062 positive cases.

Since the pandemic, there have been 9,505 deaths in Illinois among 374,256 positive cases.

The data comes after the state's one-day record for new confirmed cases.