Coles County sees 26 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 26 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,493.

Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, 313 are recovering, 4,098 have recovered and 73 are deceased, the release said.

Also in the release, health department officials stated that the COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered to health care workers. It said announcements will be made when the vaccine becomes available to the general public.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,369 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois on Sunday, and an additional 81 deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 979,821 cases, including 16,755 deaths, through Saturday.

As of Saturday night, 3,817 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 798 patients were in the ICU and 462 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.