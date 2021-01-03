 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 26 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees 26 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

In many parts of the country, the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave will have many people sheltering in place with no outdoor options due to the weather. Here’s a list of activities to help avoid boredom at home. Source by: Stringr

CHARLESTON — An additional 26 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,493.

Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, 313 are recovering, 4,098 have recovered and 73 are deceased, the release said.

Also in the release, health department officials stated that the COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered to health care workers. It said announcements will be made when the vaccine becomes available to the general public.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Coles County sheriff's correctional officer charged with sexual conduct with female inmate

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,369 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois on Sunday, and an additional 81 deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 979,821 cases, including 16,755 deaths, through Saturday.

As of Saturday night, 3,817 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 798 patients were in the ICU and 462 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 27 through Saturday is 9.6%. The rate was also 9.6% in Saturday’s report.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News