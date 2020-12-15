Coles County sees 27 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 27 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,940.

Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, 297 are recovering, 3,568 have recovered and 66 are deceased, the news release said.

Also, health department Administrator Diana Stenger indicated there were issues with new case number reporting recently.

She said that contributed to the report of 102 new cases on Friday, which would have been the county’s highest one-day total.

However, that appeared to actually be new case totals over a two-day period, not for a single day, Stenger said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 117 additional deaths.