 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 29 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert

Coles County sees 29 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional 29 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Thursday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 1,925, a news release from the health department said. Of those, seven people are hospitalized, 224 are recovering, 1,646 are recovered and 38 are deceased, the news release said.

Information on Coles County’s case rates is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.

New COVID deaths include several Central Illinoisans

Also, the release said Illinois is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 rates. It said additional restrictions can be imposed when a region’s rate of positive cases is 8% or more.

In the release, health department officials urged continued following of precautions to help limit the virus’ spread: wearing a face mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing. People with symptoms or who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 should be tested, the release also said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 44 additional deaths. The state's press release also reported a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began here.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Methodology behind ISU N95 mask research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News