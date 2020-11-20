Coles County sees 29 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 29 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,127.
Of those, 20 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, the news release said. It also said 748 county residents are recovering, 2,302 have recovered and 57 are deceased.
In the release, health department officials urged the continued following of precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Those include wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Support Local Journalism
The officials also said they were urging county residents to follow the current mitigation protocols in place throughout Illinois and urged cancellation of holiday travel plans and large gatherings.
Watch now: 'If you don’t need to do it, don’t': Pritzker imposes more restrictions, calls for people to stay home
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 126 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 634,395 cases, including 11,304 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,024 specimens for a total 9,588,698. As of last night, 6,111 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,196 patients were in the ICU and 604 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.