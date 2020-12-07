Coles County sees 3 more deaths from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Three additional Coles County residents have died from COVID-19, the Coles County Health Department announced on Monday.

A news release from the department said the new deaths brought the county’s total from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 64.

Also, 20 additional county residents have tested positive for the disease, the release said. The total cases for the county since the start of the pandemic is now 3,661, it said.

Of those, 13 people are currently hospitalized, 280 are recovering and 3,304 have recovered, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 90 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 796,264 cases, including 13,343 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,569 specimens for a total 11,178,783. As of Sunday night, 5,190 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 648 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

From the archives: The attack on Pearl Harbor

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.