Coles County sees 3 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Three more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,381.

Of those, six county residents are currently hospitalized and 120 are recovering from the disease, the news release said. It said 5,163 county residents have recovered and 92 have died from the disease.

Also in the release, health department officials said supplies of COVID-19 vaccine continue to be limited and vaccinations are being administered according to state guidelines.

The current vaccination phase covers a “large percentage” of the county’s population and announcements will be made when more vaccine is available, the release said.

Eligible residents can search for vaccination appointments and vaccination sites closest to them at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

As of Monday, the state had administered over 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in total.