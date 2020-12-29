 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 31 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Coles County sees 31 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional 31 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 4,362.

Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, 240 are recovering, 4,041 have recovered and 71 are deceased, according to the news release.

How to get rid of your live Christmas tree in Mattoon and Charleston 🎄

The release also noted that the state is currently in the first phase of the Illinois Department of Public Health's guidelines for coronavirus vaccinations.

Health care workers are currently being vaccinated and the health department will release updates when the vaccine becomes available to the general public, it said.

More than 112,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for emergency use earlier this month, state health officials said Tuesday.

Watch now: JG-TC 2020 Newsmaker of the Year: First responders

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday also reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, alongside 106 additional deaths caused by the virus.

Those deaths ranged in age from one man in his 20s to persons older than 100.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 was 7.4%. That is two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported Monday. The rolling seven-day case positivity rate has remained below 8% for 10 consecutive days.

At the end of Monday, there were 4,313 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 70 from the previous 24 hours.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck
Local

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck

DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, were sitting in the outdoor patio of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, located at 433 S. West St., Olney, around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Silverado driven by 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas. Mattox was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck
Local

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck

DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, were sitting in the outdoor patio of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, located at 433 S. West St., Olney, around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Silverado driven by 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas. Mattox was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Watch Now: Related Video

A message from the editor: Your digital subscription helps us report on our community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News