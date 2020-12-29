Coles County sees 31 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 31 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 4,362.

Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, 240 are recovering, 4,041 have recovered and 71 are deceased, according to the news release.

The release also noted that the state is currently in the first phase of the Illinois Department of Public Health's guidelines for coronavirus vaccinations.

Health care workers are currently being vaccinated and the health department will release updates when the vaccine becomes available to the general public, it said.

More than 112,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for emergency use earlier this month, state health officials said Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday also reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, alongside 106 additional deaths caused by the virus.

Those deaths ranged in age from one man in his 20s to persons older than 100.