Coles County sees 33 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — An additional 33 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported on Friday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases brought the county’s total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,958.

Of those, 10 are hospitalized, 214 are recovering, 1,696 have recovered and 38 are deceased, the release said.

It also said Illinois is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 rates. Additional restrictions can be imposed if a county’s case rate is at or more than 8% per 100,000 in population, it said.

Information from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Coles County’s rates is available online at www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

