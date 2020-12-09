 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 34 additional COVID-19 cases
COVID | LOCAL

Coles County sees 34 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 34 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.

A new release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 3,709.

Of those, 18 people are currently hospitalized, 194 are recovering, 3,433 have recovered and 64 are deceased, the news release said.

Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Moultrie and Shelby counties each reported the deaths of two county residents, all in their 80s, from coronavirus. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 179 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345.

As of Tuesday night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

