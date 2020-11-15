Coles County sees 36 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Sunday that 36 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

The health department reported the new cases have increased the total case count for Coles County to 2,905, with 20 currently hospitalized, 689 recovering, 2,142 recovered, and 54 deceased.

Coles County remains on the state's warning list, surpassing several of the metrics used to track the spread of the virus for the week ending Nov. 7.

It is reporting 552 new cases per 100,000 population, when the target is 50; 12.1% positive tests, when the target is 8% or less; tests performed; emergency department visits; and COVID-related hospital admissions.

The local health department continues to ask community members to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus by wearing protective masks, watching their distance from each other, and washing their hands regularly.