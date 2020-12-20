Coles County sees 37 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 37 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,124.

Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, 310 are recovering, 3,734 have recovered and 70 have died from the disease, the release said.

Illinois public health officials have attributed 79 more deaths to COVID-19 among 6,003 new cases reported on Sunday.

Illinois has had 900,370 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 15,200 people have died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state reported 78,079 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Nearly 4,400 people were being hospitalized with 991 in intensive care units.

