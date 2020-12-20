 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 37 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees 37 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional 37 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,124.

Judge throws out meth evidence against Mattoon man

Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, 310 are recovering, 3,734 have recovered and 70 have died from the disease, the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois public health officials have attributed 79 more deaths to COVID-19 among 6,003 new cases reported on Sunday.

Mattoon woman sentenced to prison for meth possession

Illinois has had 900,370 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 15,200 people have died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state reported 78,079 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Nearly 4,400 people were being hospitalized with 991 in intensive care units.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News