Coles County sees 37 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 37 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,124.
Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, 310 are recovering, 3,734 have recovered and 70 have died from the disease, the release said.
Support Local Journalism
Illinois public health officials have attributed 79 more deaths to COVID-19 among 6,003 new cases reported on Sunday.
Illinois has had 900,370 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 15,200 people have died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The state reported 78,079 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Nearly 4,400 people were being hospitalized with 991 in intensive care units.
Santa, Thom Rakestraw, Jill Eichholz, Julie Sibley
Mateo Miranda
Renee Stromberger
The Molina family: Danielle, Brielle, Phoenix and Juan
Santa taking a group photo
Tyler Bennet
Derek Kidwell
Jaron Zehr, Alex, Carrie and Abbie Soares
Rich and Lindsey Minick
Jeanne Gleason, Ashley Kleen
Garrison and Rebekah Kaufmann
Ruby Bokus-Carlson, Abby Bokus, John Smith III, Liz Harper
Gigi Gloria, Crystal Beemsterboer, Sheila Stephens
Messaging for the runners behind her
Kayla and Melissa Scottberg
Runner in cow-themed sweater
Sporting the race tshirt
Christmas kitty sweater
Derek Kidwell
Rounding the 2nd lap
Three runners
Liz Harper, John Smith III
Audrey Sparks
The finish arch
Crossing the finish line
Race over
Andy Malinowski
Andy Malinowski cheering on Derek Kidwell
Eveliz Maldonado crossing the finish line
Eli Bricker
Kara Segobiano, Michelle and Micah Hortega, Julia Daniel
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!