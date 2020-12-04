Coles County sees 37 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 37 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county's total to 3,592.

The release also said the county's rate of positive cases as of Dec. 1 was 7.8%. The Illinois Department of Public Health has set a target rate of 8% or less.

Of the county's case totals, 10 people are currently hospitalized, 1,024 are recovering, 2,497 have recovered and 61 are deceased, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 148 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998. As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.