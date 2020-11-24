Coles County sees 39 more COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 39 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,254.
Of those, 14 people are hospitalized, 805 are recovering, 2,377 have recovered and 58 are deceased, the news release said.
In the release, health department officials again noted the recent increase in COVID-19 cases statewide and the restrictions in place throughout Illinois.
The officials urged people to limit social gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday and to continue wearing face masks and taking other precautions to limit the virus’ spread.
It said tips on holiday safety concerning the virus is available online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.
Also, information on Coles County’s case rates is available at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.
State health officials also reported on Tuesday that another 125 people in Illinois have died from COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
In a news release, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the latest deaths — a total that was nearly three times higher than the 47 deaths announced Monday — brings the death toll to 11,677 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The health department also reported another 9,469 confirmed and probable cases. Though the total was more than 1,100 higher than the total announced Monday, Tuesday also marked the second consecutive day that the number of cases was below the 10,000 mark after four days when the totals crossed that threshold and climbed as high as 14,612. Overall, Illinois has reported 674,089 cases of COVID-19.
The health department also reported that 6,134 people reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,203 were intensive care units and 668 people were on ventilators. Those totals are roughly the same as those reported on Monday.
The latest figures come as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and public health officials in Illinois and around the country are urging to forego their traditional Thanksgiving plans and only celebrate the holiday with people already living in their homes to slow the spread of the disease.
As television news programs on Tuesday were showing crowded terminals at Chicago''s O'Hare International Airport, Pritzker and the health department's director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, implored state residents to stay home over Thanksgiving.
“If you're planning to travel right now, I urge you to rethink that, ”Pritzker said Tuesday during his daily press briefing.
“I believe this is the only year you're going to have to do this,” he said. “Next year, we will be able to have the robust Thanksgiving everybody loves to have.”
Associated Press contributed to this report.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Thanksgiving through the years in Macon County
Four Ladies Remember Thanksgivings Past
Residents of Plymouth, Mass. re-enact the first Thanksgiving
Giving Their Share
A Thanksgiving Wedding
Economy keeps more people home for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a Holiday for Majority of Residents
"Buy Christmas Seals"
Thanksgiving at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
Children Have Many Causes to Give Thanks
Rev. Riley to Lead Thanksgiving Rites
Take your Choice for Thanksgiving Feast
Something About Thanksgiving
School Pupils Visit Macon County Home
Thanksgiving
For A Joyous Thanksgiving
Holiday happiness
1984 Community Thanksgiving Luncheon
Good Samaritan Inn
Long Creek dinner
Dinner at the old Cisco Grade School
Good Samaritan Inn dinner
Turkeys await carving
Preparing 150 meals
St. Mary's Hospital
For This We Give Thanks
Dishing it out
St. Teresa Mission Club
Serving coffee
Thanksgiving feast
Roast turkey
Thanksgiving socializing
Enjoying dinner
Holiday helpings
Pilgrim spirit
Community Thanksgiving
St. Mary's
Bring on the turkey!
Helping out
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!