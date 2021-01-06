Coles County sees 39 new COVID-19 cases, testing event scheduled for Tuesday

CHARLESTON — An additional 39 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,594.

Of those, 14 people are hospitalized, 267 are recovering, 4,239 have recovered and 74 are deceased, the release said.

The release also said the county health department has partnered with the Eastern Illinois University and the Illinois Department of Public Health for a COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday.

It said the walk-up and drive-through testing will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the EIU Student Recreation Center.

It said participants are encouraged to register in advance and registration is available online at go.eiu.edu/IDPHMobileReg.

More information about the testing event is also available online at go.eiu.edu/covidtest.

