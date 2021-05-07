Coles County sees 4 more COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Four more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,798, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The announcement came on the same day as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker saying the state would move into the “bridge” phase of reopening on May 14.

The health department news release said information on the state’s reopening is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/statewidemetrics.

The release also said the county’s COVID-19 case total includes five county residents who are currently hospitalized with the disease and 46 who are recovering.