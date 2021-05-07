Coles County sees 4 more COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Four more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.
The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,798, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.
The announcement came on the same day as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker saying the state would move into the “bridge” phase of reopening on May 14.
The health department news release said information on the state’s reopening is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/statewidemetrics.
The release also said the county’s COVID-19 case total includes five county residents who are currently hospitalized with the disease and 46 who are recovering.
It said 5,653 county residents have recovered and the total number of deaths from the disease has not changed since March 29, holding at 94.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 40 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,348,176 cases, including 22,136 deaths.