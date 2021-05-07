 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 4 more COVID-19 cases
0 comments
top story
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Coles County sees 4 more COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Four more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,798, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The announcement came on the same day as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker saying the state would move into the “bridge” phase of reopening on May 14.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The health department news release said information on the state’s reopening is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/statewidemetrics.

The release also said the county’s COVID-19 case total includes five county residents who are currently hospitalized with the disease and 46 who are recovering.

It said 5,653 county residents have recovered and the total number of deaths from the disease has not changed since March 29, holding at 94.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 40 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,348,176 cases, including 22,136 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News