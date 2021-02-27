Coles County sees 4 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Four more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Saturday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 5,307, according to a report from the Coles County Health Department.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 121 are recovering from the disease, the report said.

Also, 5,091 county residents have recovered and 91 are deceased, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.

Among the deaths reported Saturday were a male in his 70s and a female in her 80s from Moultrie County.

Currently, the state health officials are reporting a total of 1,185,447 cases, including 20,494 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 20–26 is 2.7%.

A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.