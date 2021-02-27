 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 4 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees 4 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Four more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Saturday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 5,307, according to a report from the Coles County Health Department.

Watch now: Coles County follows state trend, fewer flu cases reported

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 121 are recovering from the disease, the report said.

Also, 5,091 county residents have recovered and 91 are deceased, it said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.

Among the deaths reported Saturday were a male in his 70s and a female in her 80s from Moultrie County.

Currently, the state health officials are reporting a total of 1,185,447 cases, including 20,494 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 20–26 is 2.7%.

A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805. A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday, including 312,513 for long-term care facilities. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News