Coles County sees 4 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Four additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Sunday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,439.
Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 148 are recovering, the news release said. It said 5,194 have recovered and 93 are deceased.
The release included a reminder that county residents who qualify for the current COVID-19 vaccination phases can send an email to covid19@co.coles.il.us to register for vaccine availability notifications.
The email should include the registering person’s name, birthdate, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.
Also, the release said vaccination information from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-distribution.