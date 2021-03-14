 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 4 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees 4 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Four additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,439.

Man gets probation for 2017 stabbing in Charleston

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 148 are recovering, the news release said. It said 5,194 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The release included a reminder that county residents who qualify for the current COVID-19 vaccination phases can send an email to covid19@co.coles.il.us to register for vaccine availability notifications.

Mattoon man gets prison for sexual assault attempt

The email should include the registering person’s name, birthdate, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.

Also, the release said vaccination information from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-distribution.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker says Illinois can meet Biden COVID vaccination plan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News