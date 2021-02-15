Coles County sees 4 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Another four Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department reported the additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus and said they brought the county’s case total to 5,198.

Of those, seven county residents are currently hospitalized, 195 are recovering, 4,907 have recovered and 89 are deceased, the release said.

The 41 virus-related deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health over the previous 24 hours drove the death toll to 20,002 as the state reported 1,420 new cases amid 52,389 tests conducted. The state has reported more than 17 million test results and 1.1 million confirmed or probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

That said, the state’s COVID-19 case positivity rate is below 3% for the first time since July.

The vaccination effort continues as well, with more than 1.8 million doses administered out of more than 2.4 million doses received from the federal government, which means 74% of doses received by the state or providers have been administered.