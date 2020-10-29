 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 40 additional COVID-19 cases; Region 3 hit with restrictions
CHARLESTON — Coles County continues to show “critically increasing” cases of COVID-19 with 40 additional cases reported Thursday, the Coles County Health Department indicated.

In a news release from the department, Administrator Diana Stenger said the county is showing a daily positivity rate of 14.6%, as of Monday. The seven-day average for the county is 10%, while the state’s target rate is 8% or less.

“If we do not do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 we will be going into stricter mitigations,” Stenger said in the release.

A region faces increased mitigation if its positivity rate exceeds 8% for three straight days. Region 6, which includes Coles and surrounding counties, was at 8.1% on Wedensday.

The news release said the new cases brought the total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 2,166 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 16 are hospitalized, 414 are recovering, 1,696 are recovering and 40 are deceased, the release said.

Stenger said health department officials are urging county residents to continue to follow precautions to help limit the spread of the virus.

Those include wearing face masks, staying home if feeling ill or experiencing allergy or cold-like symptoms, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of coronavirus diseas, including 56 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said indoor dining and bar service would be banned as part of measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in West Central Illinois

The resurgence mitigations will take effect Sunday in Region 3 of the state's Restore Illinois plan, which includes Hancock, Adams, Pike, Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Scott, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Christian, Sangamon, Logan, Menard, and Mason counties. 

Pritzker said the region has seen a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, triggering the need for additional measures.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

