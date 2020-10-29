Coles County sees 40 additional COVID-19 cases; Region 3 hit with restrictions

CHARLESTON — Coles County continues to show “critically increasing” cases of COVID-19 with 40 additional cases reported Thursday, the Coles County Health Department indicated.

In a news release from the department, Administrator Diana Stenger said the county is showing a daily positivity rate of 14.6%, as of Monday. The seven-day average for the county is 10%, while the state’s target rate is 8% or less.

“If we do not do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 we will be going into stricter mitigations,” Stenger said in the release.

A region faces increased mitigation if its positivity rate exceeds 8% for three straight days. Region 6, which includes Coles and surrounding counties, was at 8.1% on Wedensday.

The news release said the new cases brought the total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 2,166 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 16 are hospitalized, 414 are recovering, 1,696 are recovering and 40 are deceased, the release said.