 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday-Friday
0 comments
top story

Coles County sees 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday-Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that a total of 46 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday and Friday.

The health department said this new figure has increased the total case county for Coles County since the pandemic began to 3,365, including 19 currently hospitalized, 900 recovering, 2,388 recovered and 58 deceased.

Black Friday shopping continues in Mattoon amid COVID-19 precautions

"Coles County Health Department would like to thank everyone that changed their holiday plans for the safety of your loves ones," the health department said regarding Thanksgiving. "Christmas and New Year's will be another time to remain vigilant and follow (the state's) Tier 3 mitigations orders."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The health department continues to ask community members to wear protective masks, watch their distance from each other, and regularly wash their hands.

Watch now: Coles County nonprofits feeling the effects of COVID-19

Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News