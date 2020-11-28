Coles County sees 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday-Friday

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that a total of 46 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday and Friday.

The health department said this new figure has increased the total case county for Coles County since the pandemic began to 3,365, including 19 currently hospitalized, 900 recovering, 2,388 recovered and 58 deceased.

"Coles County Health Department would like to thank everyone that changed their holiday plans for the safety of your loves ones," the health department said regarding Thanksgiving. "Christmas and New Year's will be another time to remain vigilant and follow (the state's) Tier 3 mitigations orders."

