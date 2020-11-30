Coles County sees 49 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 49 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,446.

Of those, 17 people are hospitalized, 950 are recovering, 2,421 have recovered and 58 are deceased, the news release said.

In the release, health department officials urged the continued following of precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus. Those include wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 85 additional deaths.

To date, state health officials are reporting a total of 726,304 cases, including 12,278 deaths. As of Sunday night, 5,849 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,217 patients were in the ICU and 715 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

