Coles County sees 49 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 49 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,446.
Of those, 17 people are hospitalized, 950 are recovering, 2,421 have recovered and 58 are deceased, the news release said.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
In the release, health department officials urged the continued following of precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus. Those include wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 85 additional deaths.
To date, state health officials are reporting a total of 726,304 cases, including 12,278 deaths. As of Sunday night, 5,849 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,217 patients were in the ICU and 715 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, top, shoots past Eastern Illinois' Jordan Skipper-Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Eastern Illinois' Jordan Skipper-Brown (2) shoots against Wisconsin's Ben Carlson (20) during the first half Wednesday.
Andy Manis
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Eastern Illinois' Jordan Skipper-Brown (2) passes the ball past Wisconsin's Ben Carlson (20). EIU's game on Sunday at Butler has been postponed.
Andy Manis, Associated Press
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) fouls Eastern Illinois' Josiah Wallace (22). The Panthers will travel to Dayton on Tuesday.
Andy Manis, Associated Press
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin plays Eastern Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Kohl Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis., with no fans in attendance. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Eastern Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives against Eastern Illinois' Junior Farquhar (5) as Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) sets a screen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and guard Trevor Anderson watch from the bench during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Eastern Illinois coach Jay Spoonhour yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots next to Eastern Illinois' Mack Smith (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
E Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Eastern Illinois' George Dixon (35) defends against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-67. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.