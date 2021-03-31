Coles County sees 5 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Another five Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized and 43 who are recovering.

The release also said COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for all county residents age 16 and older.

However, the department does not have currently any supplies of the vaccine from the Pfizer company, the only one approved for those ages 16, 17 and older. The department does have vaccine for those at least age 18, it said.

The county’s case total includes 5,420 residents have recovered and 94 are deceased, the release said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,592 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 28 additional deaths.