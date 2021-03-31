Coles County sees 5 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Another five Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized and 43 who are recovering.
The release also said COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for all county residents age 16 and older.
However, the department does not have currently any supplies of the vaccine from the Pfizer company, the only one approved for those ages 16, 17 and older. The department does have vaccine for those at least age 18, it said.
The county’s case total includes 5,420 residents have recovered and 94 are deceased, the release said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,592 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 28 additional deaths.
To date, the state is reporting 1,244,585 cases, including 21,301 deaths. As of Tuesday night, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
While 70% of Illinois residents 65 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not all of the metrics needed to advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan have been met.
The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance. The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well.