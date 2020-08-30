Coles County sees 50 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Coles County had an additional 50 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Coles County Health Department.

A news release from the department said there were 31 positive test results for the disease on Saturday and 19 more on Sunday.

The release also said the county's rate of positive tests is approaching the state target maximum. It said the county's rate for positive cases is 7.8% while the state target is 8% or less.

The county's rate of 340 cases per 100,000 in population is also above the state target of 50 or less per 100,000, according to the release.

The release said the additional cases over the weekend brought the county's total to 985. It said 665 people have recovered, 294 are recovering and six are hospitalized and there have been 20 deaths from the disease.

It also said information on Coles County's rate from the Illinois Department of Public Health is available online at dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles

