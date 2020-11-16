Coles County sees 51 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 51 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.
The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 2,956, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.
Of those, 23 people are hospitalized, 734 are recovering, 2,145 have recovered and 54 are deceased, the news release said.
In the release, health department officials urged people to continue with precautions because of the high number of case numbers in the area and the state. Those include wearing faces masks, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing, it said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 37 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 585,248 cases, including 10,779 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,612 specimens for a total 9,161,453. As of Sunday night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
